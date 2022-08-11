MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director William M. Lambert Sells 28,767 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA Safety stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.76. The stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.65 and its 200 day moving average is $128.63. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $112.89 and a one year high of $167.49.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.