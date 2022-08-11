MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Genpact stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $48.22. 16,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,136. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

