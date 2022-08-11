MQS Management LLC Purchases 4,853 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 188,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.40. 24,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,013. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

