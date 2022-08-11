MQS Management LLC Makes New $668,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.50. 15,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,320. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.18.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

