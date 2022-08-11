MQS Management LLC Makes New $490,000 Investment in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Colliers International Group stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.22. 3,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,512. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 1.47. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average of $123.26.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

