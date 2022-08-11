MQS Management LLC Invests $481,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 308,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,478,000 after purchasing an additional 440,060 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,700,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,652,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,231,000 after buying an additional 235,467 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $33.78. 8,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,926. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

