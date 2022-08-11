MQS Management LLC Buys New Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 0.7% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,359,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,690,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 751.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 175,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after buying an additional 155,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $214.84. 8,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.69. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

