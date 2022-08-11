Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13,454.54

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £134.55 ($162.57) and traded as low as £129.50 ($156.48). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £130 ($157.08), with a volume of 1,060 shares.

Mountview Estates Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of £516.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,920.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is £134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £135.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 102.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Mountview Estates Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

