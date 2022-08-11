Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Morningstar comprises about 1.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Morningstar by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $128,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $7,986,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,245.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 23,479 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $193,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,553,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,222,695.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,983.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $193,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,553,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,222,695.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock valued at $21,555,552 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MORN stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.54. 894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,028. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.25 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

