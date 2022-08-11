Morgan Stanley Raises WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $50.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.
WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $42.65.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $1,895,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,055 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.
