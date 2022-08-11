Morgan Stanley Raises New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $58.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE opened at $56.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $56.84.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after purchasing an additional 836,467 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,393,000 after purchasing an additional 158,769 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7,298.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,103 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.