Morgan Stanley Boosts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $21.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Victory Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Victory Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 399,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

