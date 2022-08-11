Monolith Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.0936 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monolith has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $3.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monolith Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

