Monness Crespi & Hardt Downgrades Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) to Neutral

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $88.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Elastic by 2,844.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Elastic by 1,126.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

