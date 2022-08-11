MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $380.31 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $1,319,869.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in MongoDB by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in MongoDB by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.17.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

