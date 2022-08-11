Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.84 Million

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001688 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and $28,503.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00692713 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.