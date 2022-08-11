Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Cap of $7.64 Million

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001651 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and $17,185.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00660558 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

