Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.44 million. Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.72 EPS.

Model N Stock Performance

MODN traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.90. 6,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,221. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $37.38.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $291,937.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $581,887. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Model N by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Model N by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 46,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Model N by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Articles

