Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.44 million. Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.72 EPS.
Model N Stock Performance
MODN traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.90. 6,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,221. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $37.38.
Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $291,937.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $581,887. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Model N by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Model N by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 46,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Model N by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
