Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 34,300 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 534,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $132,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.87. 64,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,637. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.85. The company has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.