Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $87,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.49. 229,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

