Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Amgen worth $100,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.93. The stock had a trading volume of 95,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.17. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

