Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $76,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,309. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.23.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

