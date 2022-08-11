MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) 1-Day Volume Tops $178,407.00

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 151.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and $178,407.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,267.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,876.86 or 0.07734106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00159159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00019576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00254931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.00686006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00590064 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005570 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.