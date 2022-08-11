Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-$1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.69. 4,145,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,610. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $68.26.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.