MicroBitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $250,883.48 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $250,883.48 and $9.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001557 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00151576 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00056860 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005321 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

