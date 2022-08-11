MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Daniel J. Taylor Sells 4,499 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MGM opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.14.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,196,000 after purchasing an additional 517,377 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,397,000 after purchasing an additional 321,175 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after buying an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after buying an additional 639,019 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.