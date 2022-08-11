Mettalex (MTLX) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Mettalex (MTLX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $230,094.11 and $20,503.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038408 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mettalex Coin Trading

