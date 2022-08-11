Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$73.00 at Desjardins

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.89.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE MRU traded up C$0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$69.61. 96,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,525. Metro has a 12-month low of C$59.14 and a 12-month high of C$73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.44. The firm has a market cap of C$16.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.