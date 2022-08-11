MetaHash (MHC) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $11,733.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,596,602,904 coins and its circulating supply is 3,425,228,592 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

