Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.32

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.32 and traded as high as $34.91. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 23,759 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.