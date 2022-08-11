Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.32

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.32 and traded as high as $34.91. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 23,759 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Mercantile Bank Stock Up 2.1 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.
About Mercantile Bank
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.