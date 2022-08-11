MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,718,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $10,677,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $23.77 on Thursday, reaching $1,040.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $751.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

