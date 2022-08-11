MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 0.6% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after buying an additional 380,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,321,000 after buying an additional 164,347 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI stock traded down $16.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,047.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,199. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $751.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $923.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

