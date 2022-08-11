Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $753.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00227812 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001680 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010010 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.00493192 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

