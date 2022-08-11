Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) shares rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.
Megaworld Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.
Megaworld Company Profile
Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, educational/training components.
