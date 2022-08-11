Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.45. 148,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.64. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

