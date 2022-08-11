McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,264 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $260.07. The stock had a trading volume of 59,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,637. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $191.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

