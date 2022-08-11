Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Shares of MZDAY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 267,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,908. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.91. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.28. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

