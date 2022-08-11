Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Matterport updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.13)-$(0.15) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $(0.46)-$(0.50) EPS.

Matterport Stock Up 15.2 %

MTTR stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 50,599,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,747,725. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.04. Matterport has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 171.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after buying an additional 7,504,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 737.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,821,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 20.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 138,031 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

