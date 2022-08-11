Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $76.97

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and traded as high as $78.64. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $77.54, with a volume of 4,670,727 shares trading hands.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average of $82.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

