Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,927,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $353.25. The company had a trading volume of 100,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.54. The firm has a market cap of $341.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.55.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

