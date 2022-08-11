Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 486,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,798,000 after acquiring an additional 91,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 271,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $352.07. 111,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,502. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $340.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.54.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

