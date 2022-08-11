Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.34-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Masimo also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.34-$4.57 EPS.

Masimo stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.20. 37,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,110. Masimo has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average is $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 575.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Masimo by 386.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after buying an additional 221,675 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Masimo by 79.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 66,208 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $34,358,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,656.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

