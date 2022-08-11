Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Raised to $179.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $163.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.80.

MASI stock opened at $154.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.37. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

