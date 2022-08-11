Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.34-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.985-$2.045 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.57 EPS.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,110. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.37. Masimo has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,358,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 386.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after buying an additional 221,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 71.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,892,000 after buying an additional 185,824 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Masimo by 60.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,349,000 after buying an additional 86,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Stories

