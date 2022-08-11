Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.79

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.79 and traded as low as $7.37. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 7,464 shares.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 79.72% and a return on equity of 89.58%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

