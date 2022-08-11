Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Announces Earnings Results

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.78. 191,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,738. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $218,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Manulife Financial

Several analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.