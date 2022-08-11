MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) versus Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Head to Head Review

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) and Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MannKind and Zoetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind -134.30% N/A -27.42% Zoetis 26.14% 49.03% 16.39%

Risk & Volatility

MannKind has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoetis has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind $75.44 million 14.36 -$80.93 million ($0.37) -11.59 Zoetis $7.78 billion 10.48 $2.04 billion $4.41 39.47

This table compares MannKind and Zoetis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than MannKind. MannKind is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MannKind and Zoetis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zoetis 0 1 7 0 2.88

MannKind presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.86%. Zoetis has a consensus price target of $224.14, suggesting a potential upside of 28.77%. Given MannKind’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MannKind is more favorable than Zoetis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of MannKind shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Zoetis shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of MannKind shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zoetis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zoetis beats MannKind on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation. It also has an agreement with NRx Pharmaceuticals to develop a dry powder formulation of ZYESAMI (aviptadil), a synthetic form of human vasoactive intestinal peptide to help protect cells against inflammatory conditions. MannKind Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company also offers vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, which include fleas, ticks, and worms. It also provides other pharmaceutical products that comprise pain and sedation, antiemetic, reproductive, and oncology products; dermatology products for itch associated with allergic conditions and atopic dermatitis; and medicated feed additives, which offer medicines to livestock. In addition, the company provides portable blood and urine analysis testing, including point-of-care diagnostic products, instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits and services, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, including nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in areas, such as biodevices, genetics tests, and precision animal health. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and retail outlets, as well as third-party veterinary distributors through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

