Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.75

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mandom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.
Mandom Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38.
Mandom Company Profile
Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
