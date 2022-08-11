Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQ) Short Interest Down 71.4% in July

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mana Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Mana Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 10,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,901. Mana Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mana Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $196,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $330,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $708,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mana Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

