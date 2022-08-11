Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Makita Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKTAY traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. 1,077,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,107. Makita has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Makita had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Makita will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Makita

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

